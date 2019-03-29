|
|
Esther D. Sciarabba, age 101, beloved wife of 62 years of the late Gus; devoted mother of Joseph (Antoinette "Dudy"), Anna Marie (the late George) Milazzo and Frank (Elaine) Sciarabba; loving grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 13 and great great grandmother of 6. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:00 a.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Walter Church. Mass 10:00 a.m Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019