Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Esther Simon
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Esther E. Simon, 97, formerly of Skokie, lately of Los Angeles. Devoted wife of 51 years of the late Eric. Loving mother of Daniel (Aksel Larsen) and Avi (James Lorick). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Born in Romania in 1921 to Hungarian parents and emigrated with her family to Palestine in 1924. Veteran of the British Army (Women's Auxilary Service from Palestine) and Israeli Army. Moved to Chicago in 1959 and then to Skokie in 1966. Service Monday, March 25, at 11 am at Weinstein & Piser, 111 Skokie Boulevard, Wilmette. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mishkan Chicago. https://www.mishkanchicago.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
