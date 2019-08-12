Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Esther Fanny Illion Obituary
Esther Fanny Illion, nee Sonin, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Manuel. Cherished mother of William Illion (Jurelean Daniels) and the late Frieda (survived by Bradley) Olin. Devoted grandmother of Spencer, Gwyneth and Rebecca. Dear sister of the late William, Nathan and Sidney. Graveside services Tuesday 12 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, Eastlake Section, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824) or

www.mitzvahfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019
