|
|
Esther G. Holtzman, nee Reiter, age 100; beloved wife of the late Harry; cherished mother of Arthur (Naomi) Holtzman and Nancy (Gary) Safron; adored grandmother of Benjamin (Brittany) Holtzman, Miriam Holtzman (Stefan Kathman), Leah (fiancee Matt Kopecki), and Stephen Safron; devoted sister of the late Bertha Stein, Mike Reiter, Becca Guss, and Micky Gilbert. Service Tuesday 1:30 pm in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019