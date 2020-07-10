Esther Halline

Esther Wennerblad Halline, age 94, from St Charles, IL, died peacefully from progressive dementia on June 27th at Summer Trace Nursing Home in Carmel, IN. Born and raised in Everett, MA, she received a bachelor's degree in Chemistry at Smith College and then worked in industry before she married Edwin 'Gates' Halline, an engineer at Bell Labs. She raised 3 children in Mendham and Chester, NJ before moving to St Charles, IL in 1976. In St Charles, she was a valued secretary for the principal at St Charles High School and enjoyed trips with her husband and friends to the Lyric Opera, Chicago Symphony and local orchestras, vacations to Cape Cod, and occasional white-knuckled sailing trips with her husband on Lake Michigan. Widowed in 1990, she remained active with friends, was an avid bridge player, and constantly read books, travelling the world vicariously through her reading, and had a fondness for numerous charities. After a series of falls in her home and slowly failing health, she moved into assisted living in 2012 near her daughter, Janet, in Indiana where she had frequent visits from her grandchildren and many happy holiday get-togethers during family reunions where she never turned down a good vodka gimlet. Despite declining health, she maintained a strong sense of humor throughout with periodic and hilarious quips and social commentary breaking through her progressive wall of dementia. She is survived by her son, Allan from Riverside, IL (spouse Patricia), and 2 daughters, Kaaryn Gough from Ottawa, ON (spouse Alan) and Janet Nelson from Carmel, IN (spouse Mark), as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.





