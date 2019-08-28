|
|
Esther Heffernan (nee Theisen), age 82, was called home on August 24, 2019. Born May 26, 1937 in Rockville, Minnesota, she was one of nine children born to the late Joseph and Anna Theisen. She is survived by her daughters, Michele (Timothy Metz), Laure and Kara Heffernan; and siblings, Joseph (the late Geraldine) Theisen, Audrey (the late Al) Maselter, Anna Mae (the late Elmer) Schaefer and her twin, Lester (Lorraine) Theisen. She was preceded in death by her brother, Virgil (the late Delores) Theisen and sisters Dolores (the late Raymond) Braun, Arlene Theisen and Beatrice Theisen. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. At Esther's request there will not be a traditional wake…..instead please say a prayer, watch a sunset, pet a dog or enjoy a glass of wine. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago, IL 60631. In lieu of flowers, donations to Young At Heart Senior Pet Adoptions, P.O. Box 1293, Palatine, IL 60078, adoptaseniorpet.com, would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019