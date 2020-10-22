Esther J. Johnson, 101, of Lake Forest and formerly of Northfield and Kenilworth, died on October 18, 2020. She was the loving wife to the late Joseph H.; the loving mother to Joseph C. (Linda) Johnson and Craig M. Johnson and the late Evan R. Johnson; loving grandmother to Joseph P. Johnson and Matthew S. Johnson. No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of one's choice
in loving memory of Esther. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com