Esther Kowalczyk (nee Zurek) age 92, of Huntley, passed away on February 14, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 28, 1926 to her loving parents Casmir and Mary Zurek. Esther is survived by her loving children, Michael Kowalczyk and Patricia (Kenneth) Rust; her cherished grandchildren, Brian (Lacey) Rust, Jill (Chris) Graf, Lindsay (Ryan) Hofman, Jaclyn (Ryan) Schwartz and Joshua Kowalczyk; her proud grandchildren, Ava Rust, Carter Graf, Jonathan and Evan Schwartz; also her sister Irene (the late Stanley) Smurawski. Esther was preceded in death by her beloved husband John D. Kowalczyk, her sister Gertrude (the late John) Zurek and her brother, the late Edward (the late Irene) Zurek. Family & Friends to gather on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Private Entombment Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shawano, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin, IL is assisting the family. (847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2019