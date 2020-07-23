Esther Lee Karno, nee Koffee, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Earle S. Karno. Cherished mother of Iva (Larry) Hirsch, Mark (the late Linda) (significant other-Dr. Sandra Rafael) Karno, Robin Elkaim, April Kaminsky and Adam (Susie) Karno. Cherished grandmother of Gabrielle, Lindsay, Adina (Adam), Zachary (Michaela), Rebecca, Michael, Benjamin (Hannah), Ariel and Daniel and great-grandchildren Margalit and Farrah. A private family graveside funeral is necessary, however the funeral may be viewed Thursday July 23rd at 2 PM on Esther's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)