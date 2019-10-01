|
Esther M. "Es" Mercurio (nee Sumerdon), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2015, formerly of Norridge, IL 1953-2015, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home in Naperville. She was born April 18, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019