Peterson , Esther Marion Esther Marion Peterson nee Hansen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2019. Loving mother of David (Ila) Peterson. Proud grandmother of Daila and Dean Peterson. Esther graduated with honors and a masters degree from Loyola University in Chicago, and was a long-time employee with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She had a fond admiration of art, and was a member of the Oak Park Art Club and the Colored Pencil Society. Esther was also the coordinator of the Steinmetz High School class of '54 reunion. A Memorial Visitation will be held on July 13, 2019, from the hours of 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Rob Roy Club Village, 270 Country Club Dr., Prospect Heights, IL, 60070. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Danish Home of Chicago, 5656 N. Newcastle Ave., Chicago, IL, 60631.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019