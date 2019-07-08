|
Esther Meyers, age 92, beloved wife of the late Jerome Meyers, happily married for 67 years; loving mother of Marc (Judy), Alan, Scott (Jody) Meyers and the late Sharon (Barry) Wachtel; cherished grandmother of Michael Meyers; survived by her dear sister Lorraine (George) Shepard; Esther was a treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Wednesday, July 10, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019