Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4220 N. Sheridan Rd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4220 N. Sheridan Rd.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Esther Witek Obituary
Esther Witek, 84, of Chicago, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Bernice; sister of the late Eleanora and Lillian (Leonard Jarocki); dear aunt of Linda (Robert Kaszniak), Lydia (David Partridge) and Leonard Jarocki; great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Librarian in the Cicero School System for 26 years; volunteer at the Polish Museum of America and the Polish Genealogical Society of America. Visitation, Sat. Jan. 25, 9 to 10 am at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4220 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60613 with Funeral Mass at 10 am. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60642. Info: 773-472-6300

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020
