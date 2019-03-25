|
Estyr F. Jacobs, nee Friedlander, age 100; formerly of South Holland and recently of Deerfield; beloved wife of the late Irving; loving mother of the late Simone Jacobson; mother in law of Michael Jacobson; proud grandmother of Tivon (Azusa), Shira, and Natan Jacobson; great grandmother of Jin Simon Jacobson; dear sister of the late Herbert Friedlander. Service and interment Tuesday 12noon at Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E 67th Street; Chicago, IL 60637. Contributions may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019