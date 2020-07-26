Ethan James Sweeney, 22, of Libertyville, passed away suddenly July 17, 2020. Ethan loved his family, hockey, Waffle House, and the Blackhawks, Cubs and Bears. A guitarist, Ethan was particularly inspired by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Fishing was his passion. He was true Outdoorsman and spent some of his best times at his family's A-Frame in Minocqua, Wisconsin. Beloved son of Jennifer Marie Sweeney (nee Nicholas) and Edwin Joseph "Joe" (partner Cheryl Yachnin) Sweeney, Jr. Loving brother of Spencer David Sweeney, cherished grandson of Mildred M. Sweeney and Linda and Brad Peterson, beloved nephew of Jill ("Aunt G" or "Tiny Aunt G"), Warren (Jean), and Jenny Sweeney, Michael Amory, and William (Morgan) Peterson. Preceded in death by grandfather Edwin J. ("Grandpa Bud"), uncle James, and aunt Maureen ("Mojo") Sweeney. He will be deeply missed by many cousins including Rhiannon Sweeney Amory and Declan, Tripp, Colton, Jake, and Alex Peterson; friends Samantha and Anna Yachnin; family cats Sweet Baby Ray, Sweet Lou, Sweetness, Buddha, and King Pongo, and family dogs Mickey ("Mickers") and Finn the doodle. Private cremation. Friends and family will gather to celebrate his life in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Tuesday's Child, which helped the Sweeney family immensely in the past. https://www.tuesdayschildchicago.org/donate-online/
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
