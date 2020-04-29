|
Ethel Buckman, Age 102. Loving wife of the late Morris Buckman. Beloved mother of Dr. Jeffrey ( Myrna) Buckman, Rachel (Dr. David) Spindel and Dr. Gail Buckman. Proud grandmother of Lisa (Rabbi Yosef), Jonathan (Marianne), Tzivia, Tzila (Nati), Ari (Chaya), Lori (Seth), Tami (Dr. Shlomo) and Jodi (Adam). Cherished great and great great grandmother of many. Devoted Special Ed Teacher at Agassie School for 35 Years. Private graveside service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60645 www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020