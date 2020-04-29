Home

Ethel Camens


1920 - 2020
Ethel Camens Obituary
Ethel Camens(Davidson) died peacefully at the age of 99 April 20th 2020 in Bloomingdale Illinois. Ethel was born in Chicago September 27th 1920 and lived a long and fulfilling life surrounded by many who loved her, she was the toughest woman I have ever known. Ethel is survived by her Grandchildren Adam Menaker(Camila), Guy Menaker, Samantha Davidson, Great Grandchild Anthony Menaker and Niece Linda Davidson. Ethel has lost many close to her over her years including her loving husband Louis, Daughter Judy, Son Arthur, Brothers Arthur Davidson(Theresa) and Donald Davidson(Helene). She will be missed by many. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Oehler Funeral Home
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
