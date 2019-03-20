Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ethel H. Rus Obituary
Ethel H. Rus, age 88, at rest March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Rus. Loving mother of the late Kimberly (Miles) Pros, Peggy (Michael) McGuire and Randall (Christy) Rus. Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Megan), Jeremy (Tricia), Zachary (Kerry) Pros, and Hayley and Chris McGuire, great grandmother of 8. Loving sister of Roy (Helen) Husa. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ethel was a lifelong member of American Sokol, CSA and a secretary for Berwyn District 100. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison St. Willowbrook, Il. Funeral Friday March 22nd, 10:30a.m. At the funeral home. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to american-sokol.org (708)255-5397 or Alzheimer's Association-Alz.org (800)272-3900 would be greatly appreciated. For funeral info (630)325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
