Ethel L. Marousek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel L. Marousek, nee Carlson, age 96, of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late James "Jim" F. Marousek, Jr. dear mother of Gregg J. (Karen Domenico) Marousek and the late Janet L. (James) Fredenburg; dear grandmother of Robert Renzas II; great grandma of Thomas and Genevieve; sister of the late Beatrice Spillane and Edwin E. Carlson. Due to Covid-19 regulations the family has elected to keep all services and interment private. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. Ethel was a longtime member of Pathway to Adventure Council Boy Scouts of America and Silver Beaver. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Unity Lutheran Church of Berwyn or charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com

If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Ethel Marousek Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved