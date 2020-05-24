Ethel L. Marousek, nee Carlson, age 96, of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late James "Jim" F. Marousek, Jr. dear mother of Gregg J. (Karen Domenico) Marousek and the late Janet L. (James) Fredenburg; dear grandmother of Robert Renzas II; great grandma of Thomas and Genevieve; sister of the late Beatrice Spillane and Edwin E. Carlson. Due to Covid-19 regulations the family has elected to keep all services and interment private. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. Ethel was a longtime member of Pathway to Adventure Council Boy Scouts of America and Silver Beaver. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Unity Lutheran Church of Berwyn or charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The Ethel Marousek Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.