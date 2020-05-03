Ethel Long, nee Cohen, age 97. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Barbara Long and Richard Long. Dear sister of the late Beatrice (the late Joseph) Abern, the late Dr. Leon Carrow and the late Dolly (the late Barry) Levison. Cherished sister-in-law of Blanche (the late Philip) Meisel. The family appreciates adored and wonderful caregiver Cristy Dizon. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside will be held Monday. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bethshalomnb.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.