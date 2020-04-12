Chicago Tribune Obituaries
More Obituaries for Ethel Capitani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel M. Capitani

Ethel M. Capitani Obituary
Ethel M. Capitani, nee Dettling, age 95, of Skokie. Beloved wife of Joseph P.; loving mother of the late Joseph S. (Mary); cherished grandmother of Joseph, Christopher, Margaret, and the late Catherine; dear sister of James and the late Robert Dettling and Dorothy Sticht; fond aunt of many. Private Funeral Service and Interment were held Saturday, April 11, 2020. For funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
