Ethel M. Casey Grobe, lovingly known as "Tootsie", age 90, passed away peacefully; beloved wife of the late John A. "Jack" Grobe; loving mother of Regina (John) Cahill, Richard (Peggy) Grobe, Loanne, Mark (Lilly) and Marianne Grobe; proud grandmother of Michael, Patrick (fiancé Erin Plecha), Connor and Danny Cahill; Becca (Brian) Mikan, Kate Drury, Richie (Maria Di Orio), John (Reyna), Patrick (Krista), Charlie Grobe and Murphy (Dan) De Chiara; and Jacquelyn (Jeffery) Stowe, Matthew and Amarilis Grobe and great-grandmother of 13; dear sister of the late Jane Casey Miller and late Loanne Casey Quinn. Tootsie grew up in Oak Park, graduated from Trinity High School and attended Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN. Special thank you to her daughter, Marianne, who lovingly cared for Tootsie, allowing her to reach her 90th birthday. Tootsie will be buried alongside her husband Jack at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ethel M. Grobe's name to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019