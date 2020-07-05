Ethel Mae Bicknase-Getchell passed away on July 1, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 6, 1920 in Libertyville, IL. she lived a very full and active life. Married to W. William Bicknase until he passed in 1993; and then to D. Douglas Getchell Jr. until he passed in 2011. Ethel began college at the age of 50, graduating Suma Cum Lande and retired as Professor of English at Jacksonville University of Florida. She returned to Libertyville to live in Spring Meadows Retirement Home.
Ethel is preceded in death by Myrtle & Charles Jochheim, Evelyn Radloff, Ione Crichton, Mary Jo Bailey, James & Robert Jochheim. Ethel is survived by Norma Kick. Barb Fagen, David Bicknase, Mimi Johns-Bicknase, Shadow Backus, Gabriel & Jacob Bicknase; along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren & great grandchildren. A special thank you to Martha Duran for her loving care. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel please sign the guestbook at Libertyvillefuneralhome.com