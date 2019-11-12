Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
For more information about
ETHEL ZINDRICK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL ZINDRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL MARGARET (KEMP) ZINDRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETHEL MARGARET (KEMP) ZINDRICK Obituary
ETHEL MARGARET KEMP ZINDRICK age 91 of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Zindrick ( 2010 ) married on November 20th, 1954. Loving mother of Monica ( Kurt ) Padera and Tim Zindrick; cherished grandmother of Garrett, Tyler and Melissa Padera also Nicholas Zindrick, Andrea Zindrick ( Kevin ) Diederichs and Danny Zindrick; devoted great-grandmother of Gracie Ray Diederichs; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Funeral services Thursday 9:30 am from the funeral home to St Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church Downers Grove, IL 60515 Mass 10 am. Memorial contributions to St Patrick Residence 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563 would be greatly appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -