|
|
ETHEL MARGARET KEMP ZINDRICK age 91 of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Raymond C. Zindrick ( 2010 ) married on November 20th, 1954. Loving mother of Monica ( Kurt ) Padera and Tim Zindrick; cherished grandmother of Garrett, Tyler and Melissa Padera also Nicholas Zindrick, Andrea Zindrick ( Kevin ) Diederichs and Danny Zindrick; devoted great-grandmother of Gracie Ray Diederichs; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Funeral services Thursday 9:30 am from the funeral home to St Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church Downers Grove, IL 60515 Mass 10 am. Memorial contributions to St Patrick Residence 1400 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563 would be greatly appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019