Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Mittenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Mittenthal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Mittenthal Obituary
Ethel Mittenthal, nee Freedman, 96 years old, beloved wife of the late Harvey; loving mother of Richard Mittenthal (Patsy Glazer), Adriane (Steve) Zindell, and Ellen Mittenthal (Rick McKim); cherished grandmother of Amy (Dave) Keyes, Jana Zindell (Jordan Levy), Marissa Zindell (Jeremy Kolosovsky), and Matthew Mittenthal (fiancé Laura Nahmias); adored great grandmother of Quinn and Langdon Keyes, Sakhele and Zolani Levy, and Navona Kolosovsky. Ethel lived her life to the fullest and was an inspirational role model to her family and friends. She was active in her community, an adventurous traveler, an avid reader, and lover of theater, music and art.

Chapel service Thursday 12:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Chicago Botanic Gardens Tribute Gift Program. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now