Ethel Mittenthal, nee Freedman, 96 years old, beloved wife of the late Harvey; loving mother of Richard Mittenthal (Patsy Glazer), Adriane (Steve) Zindell, and Ellen Mittenthal (Rick McKim); cherished grandmother of Amy (Dave) Keyes, Jana Zindell (Jordan Levy), Marissa Zindell (Jeremy Kolosovsky), and Matthew Mittenthal (fiancé Laura Nahmias); adored great grandmother of Quinn and Langdon Keyes, Sakhele and Zolani Levy, and Navona Kolosovsky. Ethel lived her life to the fullest and was an inspirational role model to her family and friends. She was active in her community, an adventurous traveler, an avid reader, and lover of theater, music and art.
Chapel service Thursday 12:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Chicago Botanic Gardens Tribute Gift Program. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019