Ethel P. Edwards, 89, born in Stony Creek, VA. and a former resident of Evanston, IL, died May 20, 2019 at her home in Virginia.
At an early age, she confessed Christ and joined First Baptist Church in Jarratt, VA. After moving to Evanston, IL she joined Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, where she continued to grow in the Lord.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Zeltee Edwards II of Evanston, IL. She is survived by her three children, Zeltee Jr. (Phyllis), of Evanston IL, Eric (Shirley), and Lisa (Ernest) of Mobile, AL. Eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church 1801 Emerson St. Evanston, IL. 60201
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019