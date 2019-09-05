|
Ethel Rita M. Nykaza; Devoted wife of the late Edward; Loving mother of Sue (Chuck) Carey, Ed (Marge) Nykaza, Maribeth (Dave) McNally, Betsy ( late Perttu) Laakso, Bob Nykaza, and Kathy (Karen Baker) Nykaza; Proud grandma of 13, and great-grandma of 13; Preceded in death by her six brothers and sisters; Fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harmony, Hope and Healing www.harmonyhopeandhealing.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019