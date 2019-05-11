Home

Ethel Zator Obituary
Ethel Zator, 94, born March 24, 1925, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019.Loving mother of Linda, William, and Gail.Cherished grandma to Scott and Brandon.Ethel will be Lying in State from 10:30am to 11:30am at St. Gertrude Church in Franklin Park on Monday, May 13, 2019.Funeral Mass will take place at 11:30am.Interment at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles, Illinois.In lieu of flowers, donations to Leyden Retarded Center for Adults, 8607 West Arnold Street, River Grove, Illinois, 60171.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 11 to May 12, 2019
