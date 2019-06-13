Resources More Obituaries for Ethelyn Bond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethelyn Bond

Obituary Condolences Flowers ETHELYN CUMMINGS BOND (1943-2019)Ethelyn Cummings Bond passed away on June 1, 2019 after dealing with cancer for over a decade.. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on June 22, 1943 to Frances Walter and Samuel Bonner Cummings. Ethelyn grew up active in the girl scouts and in the Methodist Youth Fellowship at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lubbock. Following her senior year of high school, she was selected to be a youth delegate to the World Methodist Conference in Oslo, Norway. She went on to study at Texas Tech University, where se graduated with degree in sociology. There, she met and married husband, George Doherty Bond. Following their wedding on September 4, 1965 Ethelyn and George lived and travelled in various parts of the world. They lived in Sri Lanka on several occasionsAfter giving birth to her two children, Kevin Doherty and Elizabeth Frances, the family established a life in Evanston. Once her children had both reached school-age, Ethelyn took a job at Northwestern University, beginning her career as a secretary and Department Assistant in the Psychology Dept. . She held this position for fifteen years before accepting a job as the office manager for a private family foundation based in Evanston. Ethelyn was active in the life of First United Methodist Church in all aspects.and participated in several service trips with the church, including going twice to Ghanaa and a trip to Israel with a group from First Church. One of Ethelyn's most impactful contributions to the church and to the Evanston community in general, was her work at the Thursday evening soup kitchen sponsored by the Interfaith Action Council of Evanston and hosted at FUMC. Ethelyn directed the soup kitchen for over 30 years, recruiting volunteers, cooking meals and organizing other groupss that shared the work of feeding 100+ people each Thursday night..In between her full-time job and devotion to volunteering at FUMC, Ethelyn loved to attend her grandchildren's endless number of plays, baseball games, science fairs, birthday parties, and band concerts. Ethelyn is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, George, their son Kevin, his wife Juliet and their three children Jacob, Lilly, and Casey, of Evanston, their daughter Elizabeth Mendez and her husband Chris of Edgewater, Colorado and their two children Mira and Gus. She is also survived by her best friend and sister Jane Ann Dixon and her husband Dan, of Arlington, Virginia, their brother Robert and his wife Donna, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, their children and grandchildren, and numerous beloved cousins and close friends. She was the center of the Bond family, supporting her family and friends by example and unwavering loyalty. The void she leaves behind is indescribable. The memorial service for Ethelyn is scheduled for June 15th 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 516 Church St., Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen Fund, 516 Church St.., Evanston, IL 60201 (847-864-6181) Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019