(nee Curtis) of Chicago, IL, formerly of Dublin, Ireland passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on May 7, 2020. Beloved Wife of James C. Loving Mother of James P., Martha M., and Patrick S.(Maureen). Nanny to Megan, Cailey, Andrew and Catherine. Loving Sister to Christy (late Doris), late Paddy (late Annie), John (late Maura), Thomas, Martha (Pat) McCarthy, late Madeline (John) Treacy, Peter (Trish), Patricia (Brian) Cleary, and Jennifer. Cherished Daughter of the late Patrick and Martha. Dear aunt to many, many nieces and nephews and a friend to all. We will miss her endearing smile and laughter. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Cooney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to American Heart Association or American Stroke Association PO Box 150120 Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.