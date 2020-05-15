Ethna Nolan
(nee Curtis) of Chicago, IL, formerly of Dublin, Ireland passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on May 7, 2020. Beloved Wife of James C. Loving Mother of James P., Martha M., and Patrick S.(Maureen). Nanny to Megan, Cailey, Andrew and Catherine. Loving Sister to Christy (late Doris), late Paddy (late Annie), John (late Maura), Thomas, Martha (Pat) McCarthy, late Madeline (John) Treacy, Peter (Trish), Patricia (Brian) Cleary, and Jennifer. Cherished Daughter of the late Patrick and Martha. Dear aunt to many, many nieces and nephews and a friend to all. We will miss her endearing smile and laughter. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Cooney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to American Heart Association or American Stroke Association PO Box 150120 Chicago, IL 60693.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
May 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your mother. We have many happy memories from Newgard Avenue and I have even more from working lunches with your mom at St. Gertrudes. She was loved by all who knew her. Please give our condolences to your dad. Your are all in our thoughts and prayers. Dawn and Len Lauricella
Dawn Lauricella
May 13, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family in this difficult time. May the God of all comfort bring you peace at this difficult time. Matthew 5:4
C H
