|
|
Eudice G. Lorge nee Goldman, 97. Beloved wife of the late Rabbi Ernst M. Lorge. Loving mother of Greta Lee (Rabbi Donald) Splansky, Michael (Susie Fox) Lorge and the late Sue Ellen Lorge Schwartz. Proud grandmother of Karen (David) Farbman, Rabbi Yael (Adam Sol) Splansky, Joshua (Bethany) Splansky, Dafna (Andy) Lohr, Michal (Roy) Pierce and Amitai Schwartz, Alyssa (Howie) Dryver, Ilana (Rafi) Shure, Rabbi Ari (Alexis) Lorge, Sari Ruth (Aaron) Lipsett. Cherished great-grandmother of Emily, Shira, Jonathan, Avishai, Eli, Jesse, Thea, Benjamin, Suzanna, Ruben, Sean, Ella, Micah, Eden, Caleb, Tovi, Solomon and Levi. Dear sister of the late Miriam (the late Leonard) Bernstein and the late Elmer Goldman. Service Thursday 10AM at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster, Skokie, IL 60076. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to The Lorge Sanctuary Fund Temple Beth Israel, www.tbiskokie.org. Interment Shalom. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019