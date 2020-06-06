Eugene A. Foldvary
1928 - 2020
Eugene A. Foldvary passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on March 24, 1928 in Chicago. Affectionately known as "Mean Gene", he is united in heaven with his beloved wife Dolores, parents Eugene and Mary (Orosz) Foldvary, brother Albert (Béla) and sister Margaret. He is beloved father to Kathleen, Nancy (Errol) and Mark (Victoria), grandfather to Nicholas, Michael and Isabela, and sister to Helen. He served his country twice and loved the American flag, the Chicago White Sox and Black Hawks, and his pets. He was grateful for the care he received from Hines VA Hospital. In his honor, please do a kind thing for a veteran or service member.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
