Eugene "Gene" Berkowitz, age 80. Beloved husband, best friend and soulmate for over 55 years of Eileen nee Unterberger. Loving father of David (Andrea) Berkowitz, Michael Berkowitz and the late Audrey Berkowitz (Ken) Gradman. Proud poppie of Joshua and Emma Gradman, Ally, Adam, Dylan, Skylar Berkowitz and the late Samuel Gradman. Dear brother of Richard Berkowitz and the late Paul Berkowitz. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Service Friday 10AM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation BJBE, www.bjbe.org or the Kidney Cancer Association, 1234 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60202, www.kidneycancer.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 1 to May 2, 2019