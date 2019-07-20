Eugene Callen aged 93, died peacefully on July 15th 2019. Born in Chicago to Esther (Levy) Callen and Harry Callen on February 14, 1926 in the Austin neighborhood. He was the youngest brother of Irwin (Rose) and Lawrence (Marjorie). In 1944 he was called to serve as part of the US Army with the Northern France Brigade, the #66 Infantry Division, the Panthers. He was injured twice while serving; receiving 2 purple hearts. He was discharged in 1946 with military honor. Eugene was preceded in death by Shifra, his high school sweetheart of 62 years. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his 4 children, Robert David (Mercedes), Gary Emanuel, Michael Lewis (Cathleen) and Hollis Ann. He was the proud grandfather to Nicole (Geremy), Elizabeth, Ryan, Devyn, Charlie, Miguel, Gabriela and Matthew and 2 great-grandchildren Jared and Ava and will be missed by his lifetime companion and caregiver Antonia Rodriguez. Eugene founded Callen Manufacturing Corporation, a die casting company in 1948 in Maywood, later moving it to Northlake Illinois. He operated it for 70 years until the age of 93 when he sold and decided it was finally time to retire. Gene will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, expansive vocabulary, charm, generosity, his love of tennis, wine and fine dining. He was a one of a kind. He will be missed dearly. A Celebration of his life will take place August 4th at his home; 536 River Oaks Drive, River Forest, IL from 11am-3pm with a military honor and story telling beginning at 1pm.



All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to . Of particular fondness to Eugene were Rush Hospital and the Veterans Association. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 20, 2019