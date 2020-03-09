Home

POWERED BY

Eugene Denk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Denk Obituary
Eugene (Gene) Denk, 86, of Lincolnwood, passed away on March 3, 2020. Loving husband for 56 years to Marni, brother of Violet (Irving) Kerbel and uncle to many nieces & nephews. Gene was a Valpo Theta Chi. He taught P.E. and coached baseball and basketball at Foreman H.S. for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, woodworking, travel and time at his country home. Gene served 2 years in the U.S. Army. His family and friends will always remember his playful sense of humor. Preceded in death by his parents, Jim Denk; Sally (Arnold) Zentz; brother Allen Zentz; nephews Cary and Michael Kerbel, David Granell. Donations in memoriam: Gateway to Learning (gtlchicago.org)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -