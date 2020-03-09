|
|
Eugene (Gene) Denk, 86, of Lincolnwood, passed away on March 3, 2020. Loving husband for 56 years to Marni, brother of Violet (Irving) Kerbel and uncle to many nieces & nephews. Gene was a Valpo Theta Chi. He taught P.E. and coached baseball and basketball at Foreman H.S. for many years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, woodworking, travel and time at his country home. Gene served 2 years in the U.S. Army. His family and friends will always remember his playful sense of humor. Preceded in death by his parents, Jim Denk; Sally (Arnold) Zentz; brother Allen Zentz; nephews Cary and Michael Kerbel, David Granell. Donations in memoriam: Gateway to Learning (gtlchicago.org)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020