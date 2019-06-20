Eugene H. Deutsch, 94, beloved husband and best friend of Joy, nee Korshak, for 68 wonderful years; loving father of Gary (Barbara) Deutsch, Nancy (David) Schmidt, Rhonda (Alan) Abramson and the late Alan Deutsch; cherished grandpa of Abbey (Sean) Cross, Jaclyn Deutsch, Samantha (Danny) Haughney, Adam (Melissa) Schmidt, Todd (Victoria) Schmidt, Nicole Abramson and Halle Abramson; adored great grandpa of Charlie, Parker and Annie Cross, Brooks and Millie Haughney, Henry Schmidt and Ronen Schmidt; devoted son of the late Florence and Nathan Deutsch; dear brother of the late Melvin and the late Bernice; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.



Eugene was the founder and owner of Decoma Day Camp of Northbrook, his pride and joy for 70 years where he was integral in enriching the summers and lives of thousands of children. Beloved gym teacher at Gregory and Emmet Schools in Chicago for over 20 years, Eugene touched the lives of his students to whom he always referred to as "his kids".



Chapel service Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the IDF (www.fidf.org). For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or shalom2.com