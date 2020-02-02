Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
845 Main Street
Dundee, IL
1930 - 2020
Eugene Doherty Obituary
Eugene Doherty, 89 of Pingree Grove, died peacefully, January 31, 2020.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at 845 Main Street, Dundee, Illinois.

Eugene was born November 28, 1930 in Ireland, the son of Bernard and Grace Doherty. On July 26, 1958 he married Teresa Owens. He worked as an iron worker for the Local Union 1 and later as an engineer for the City of Chicago. He was a proud Irishman and was a member of the Donegal Association. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Mary (Jim) Doherty- Oreskovich, Anne (Rob Roy) Doherty and Jean Doherty, by his 6 grandchildren, Owen, Liam, Ian, Conor, Brendan and Trinity. He is also survived by his siblings, William, Maeliosa and Teresa, and also by many nieces and nephews.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Teresa, his son, Owen, his sibling, Dan, Peggy, Mary, George, Hugh, Bridget and Edward.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
