Eugene E. "Gene" Bozych, age 95, Lemont, IL, passed away January 8, 2020. WWII Veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Frances, nee Yarmoski, Bozych; loving father of Donna (late Lawrence) Miskowicz, Dennis (Lauren) Bozych, Judy (Chris) Hlavaty, and Carol (Marty) McDonough; adored grandfather of the late Steven, Marc, Melinda, Kyle (fiancée Kim), Nick (Jessi), Kevin (Erin), and Beth; proud great-grandfather of Abigail, Sean, Connor, Declan, and Emily; dear brother of the late Harry (late Hazel) and late Leonard (late Ann) Bozych; and fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Gene worked as a Millwright at CPC International for 44 years. Visitation Sunday, from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, January 13, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020