Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Eugene Bozych
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Bozych
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene E. Bozych


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene E. Bozych Obituary
Eugene E. "Gene" Bozych, age 95, Lemont, IL, passed away January 8, 2020. WWII Veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Frances, nee Yarmoski, Bozych; loving father of Donna (late Lawrence) Miskowicz, Dennis (Lauren) Bozych, Judy (Chris) Hlavaty, and Carol (Marty) McDonough; adored grandfather of the late Steven, Marc, Melinda, Kyle (fiancée Kim), Nick (Jessi), Kevin (Erin), and Beth; proud great-grandfather of Abigail, Sean, Connor, Declan, and Emily; dear brother of the late Harry (late Hazel) and late Leonard (late Ann) Bozych; and fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Gene worked as a Millwright at CPC International for 44 years. Visitation Sunday, from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, January 13, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Alphonsus Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -