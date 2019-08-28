Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Church
93rd St. & Central Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
1932 - 2019
Eugene E. Ryan Sr. Obituary
Eugene E. Ryan, Sr., 87, was born into Eternal Life on August 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jeremiah, Sr. and Ann (Finley). Proud father of Gene, Jr. (Gloria), Patrice, Mary-Frances, Lisa and Gregory. Proud grandfather of Dana Lange (Dr. Michael) Padilla and Dr. Joel Lange and great-grandfather to Mary Elise Padilla. Dear brother of Joanne (the late Ron) Mroz and four deceased siblings: Jerry (the late Laverne), Jack (the late Doris), Joe and Janice. Survived by several Gleeson and Finley cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene served in the Air Force during the Korean War, was a proud 62-year member of Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 and served on the St. Patrick Day's Parade Committee for more than 50 years. A lifelong South Sider, Gene loved the White Sox, Notre Dame, Irish music and Frank Sinatra and he was especially proud of his Catholic faith and education. Family and friends will meet at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 93rd St. & Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Dr., Manteno, IL 60950 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019
