Bormann Funeral Home
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 344-0714
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
819 N. 16th Ave.
Melrose Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
819 N. 16th Ave.
Melrose Park, IL
Eugene Finnigan Obituary
Finnigan, Eugene 61, of Lemont passed away on June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela. Loving brother of the late Donna. Dear son-in-law of Ronald and Patricia Belle of Burlington, Wisconsin, former Chief of MPPD. Also lovingly survived by his companion Tammy (Lieslein) Machers and her daughter, Emma Mae Machers. Former contractor in the Chicagoland area. Memorial visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass, 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 819 N. 16th Ave. Melrose Park, IL 60160. 708-344-0714 or www.bormannfuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
