Eugene G. Bassing


1947 - 2020
Eugene G. Bassing Obituary
Eugene G. Bassing, age 73, of Glenview. Proud owner of Bassing Roofing, Inc., Skokie. Beloved husband of Karen, nee Gill; loving father of James (Karen), Katie (Kurt) Horvath, Mary (R.C.) Hanisch, Sheila Harrington, Gina (Brendan) McDonough, John and Matthew; proud grandfather of 15; dearest brother of John L. (Marleene) Bassing and Diane (James) Ceriale. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Glenview, on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, Attn: Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL, 60201, or online at www.foundation.northshore.org/donate. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020
