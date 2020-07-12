1/
Eugene G. Connelly
Beloved husband of Anna R. (nee Enright) of 61 years. Devoted father of Anne (late Kevin) Connelly-Mitros, Kathleen (Don) Urchell, and John (Heidi) Connelly. Cherished grandfather of Colleen (Ryan) Manuszak, Nora (Hunter) Serrato, Brian (Megan) Urchell, Katie (Casey) Labuda, Clare Urchell, Emma Urchell, Sean (fiancée Becca) Connelly, Eric Connelly, Patrick Connelly, Daniel Connelly, and Meghan Connelly. Loving son of the late Joseph and Mae Connelly. Dearest brother of the late Joseph (late Kathleen) Connelly, the late Donald (Jeannette) Connelly, and the late Robert Connelly. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and dear friend to all. Gene was a proud member of the St. Christina HNS and St. Elizabeth Seton Men's Club. Visitation Monday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Catholic High School, 1800 W. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451, https://www.providencecatholic.org/support-pchs/donate/ would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Gene's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral
09:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
