Eugene John Francis Gawlik passed away on April 21, 2020. He is the proud father of Sara (Matt) Roblee, Paul (Amy) Gawlik, Joel (Daphne Glover) Gawlik and Kate Gawlik (Adam) Donley. He was Papa Geno to Mikayla, Sam, Henry, Vivianne, Dakota, John, Lillian and Kellyn. He was married to Laura Snow Gawlik. He will be missed by his sister Lorraine Gawlik and brother Ken (Alice) Gawlik and has reunited in death with his brother Gerald (Maureen) Gawlik. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross Coronavirus Outbreak Fund. Private family service were held. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020