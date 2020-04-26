Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Gawlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Gawlik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Gawlik Obituary
Eugene John Francis Gawlik passed away on April 21, 2020. He is the proud father of Sara (Matt) Roblee, Paul (Amy) Gawlik, Joel (Daphne Glover) Gawlik and Kate Gawlik (Adam) Donley. He was Papa Geno to Mikayla, Sam, Henry, Vivianne, Dakota, John, Lillian and Kellyn. He was married to Laura Snow Gawlik. He will be missed by his sister Lorraine Gawlik and brother Ken (Alice) Gawlik and has reunited in death with his brother Gerald (Maureen) Gawlik. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross Coronavirus Outbreak Fund. Private family service were held. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -