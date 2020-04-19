Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Eugene Groobman, age 83, of Delray Beach, formerly of Wheeling; beloved husband and best friend for 48 years of the late RosaLee, nee Ruben; loving father of Sheri (Douglas) Banzuly, Stephanie (Dr. George) Hvostik, Gary (Yanelis) Groobman and Beth Colman; adored Zadie of Ellese, Justin, Alexis, Andrew, Evan, Courtney, Chloe and Emma; cherished brother of Lynne (Bernie) Hauser; dear brother-in-law of Harold (late Beverly) Ruben, and the late Alvin Ruben; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend. A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to , LLS.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
