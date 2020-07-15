Eugene Gustof Strutzenberg
Brodhead - Eugene Gustof Strutzenberg, age 97 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on July 10, 2020.
Eugene was born on March 16, 1923 in Blue Island, Illinois. Township of Worth, IL. The farmhouse where he was born was on 127th Street (one block east of Harlem Avenue).
His parents were Gustof Herman and Emma (Ramp) Strutzenberg. At the age of seven his parents moved to Omro, Wisconsin. Eugene graduated from 8th grade in a one-room schoolhouse (Delhi School) right across the road from the farm.
Eugene married Laura Olmsted on December 18th, 1945. Living in Worth, IL., raised nine children: Lauren Hoytt of TN, Sally (Jeff) Ebel, Lavon (Ed) Compton both of Nashville, TN, Reed (Sharon) and Marlene (Bellettini) both of Rockford, IL., Armin (Cheri) of Crest Hill, IL., Lind of Freeport, IL., Neal (Donna) of Worth, IL., and Vern (Jan) of Austin TX.
Later, Eugene married Donna Olmstead-Olson on July 3, 1986 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Palos Park, IL.
With this union, Eugene inherited five more children along with his al-ready 9 children: Hayley (Kevin) Martin of Winona MN, Wendy (Russ) Bantz of Wisconsin Dells, WI., DeLon (Normina) of Soldiers Grove, WI., Andy of Tampa FL., and Gretchen of Woodville, WI., 43 grandchildren, 55 great grand-children and 1 great-great grandchild.
Eugene and his wife, Donna, moved to Brodhead in 1996 on Decatur Lake. There he belonged to the 82nd Airborne Chapter of Southern Wisconsin and member of Hilltop Community Church for many years.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Donna, of 34 years and children.
Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura, son, Vern, two great grandchildren, Ethan and Bronwyn, his parents and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Graveside services with military honors will conclude after services at the Greenwood Cemetery immediately following services. Because of COVID, the family have taken special care to protect everyone. Please bring a lawn chair as an outdoor luncheon set up and provided by Piggly Wiggly will be provided at the funeral home parking lot immediately after military honors.www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com
608-897-2484