Eugene I. Pavalon, 87, died on May 26, 2020, in Chicago of natural causes. He was born in Chicago on January 5, 1933, to Ben Pavalon and Anna "Weininger" Pavalon. He lived a full life as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Eugene graduated from Von Steuben High School in 1950 and went on to University of Illinois at Navy Pier. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 1956. Immediately after law school, Eugene served in the United States Air Force as a JAG officer. He loved the Air Force and would have remained, but family responsibilities brought him back to Chicago. Leaving the Air Force had a silver lining, as soon after he returned to Chicago he met the love of his life, Lois Frenzel. They were married on January 15, 1961. Eugene's legal career began in labor law, but he soon found a passion in representing those harmed by faulty products or substandard medical care. He became an active leader in the fight for justice for consumers and patients. His leadership positions included: President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association in 1980-81, President of the American Trial Lawyers Association in 1987-1988, and President of Trial Lawyers for Public Justice in 1993-94. Throughout his over 40 years in the legal field, Eugene received many awards, too numerous to list, and was a member emeritus of the Inner Circle of Trial Lawyers, a group that is comprised of the top 100 trial lawyers in the country. In his quest to empower consumers, Eugene authored the book Human Rights and Health Care Law in 1979 and co-authored the book Your Medical Rights in 1990. He also made numerous television and radio appearances, where he advocated for greater consumer protections, as well as greater self-advocacy for patients. Eugene was a proud supporter of Jewish causes and Israel. He was also an ardent supporter of social justice and to the end was confident and hopeful that his country would right itself in the next election cycle. He also loved boating and fishing and classical music. He was an avid weight lifter, starting from the time he was in The Little Gentlemen Workout Club in high school, until just a few weeks before his passing. He had a lifetime love of dogs, beginning with his childhood dog Snowball, who served in World War 2, and nature, which he imparted to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Pavalon nee Frenzel; his daughter Betsy (Barry) Levin, his son Bruce (Laura) Pavalon, and his daughter Lynn (Scott Phillips) Pavalon. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Zachary Levin, Michael Levin, Isaac Pavalon, Ana Pavalon, Rayne Phillips and Finley Phillips and his step granddaughter, Hailey Phillips. He is pre-deceased by his brother, Paul Pavalon. A private service will be held. Contributions may be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 157 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654, 312-644-8338; anticruelty.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.