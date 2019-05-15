Age 85, late of Lockport passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Chicago, resided in Homewood and living in Lockport since 2015. A proud United States Korean War Navy Veteran. Gene loved polka dancing, a nice cigar and cherished spending time with his family. He was always smiling, laughing and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceded in death by a son, Gregory Bilik (2009); parents, Peter and Agnes (Mendralla) Bilik; and four sisters and two brothers.Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois (Geers) Bilik; one daughter, Tamra (Michael Smith) Bilik; and one cherished grandson, Ian Smith. Services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 with everyone meeting at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 401 Brassel St. Lockport, Il 60441 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment private. Visitation, Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th (159th) St., Lockport, Il 60441 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 15 to May 16, 2019