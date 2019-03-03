Home

Eugene J. "Joe" Cook Sr.

Eugene J. "Joe" Cook Sr. Obituary
Cook, Sr. Eugene "Joe", age 71, Veteran USN, Vietnam Conflict. Beloved husband of Diana M. "Candy" nee Sabala. Loving father of Louis J. (Mary), Eugene J., Jr. (Corina), Connie M. Maizer, David J., Sr. (Jodi), Eric J., Sr. (Michelle) Jason J. (Monica), & Alex E. (Sandra) Moreno. Dear grandfather of 15. Fond brother of William Powers, Elfine Howell-Hansen (late Frank Howell & George Hansen), Constance Weeks & the late Richard (Joanna). Uncle & great-uncle of many nieces & nephews. Life member & service officer of Rhine VFW Post # 2729, 35 year employee of Roadway Express, member & steward of Teamster Union #710. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 a.m. at the New Life Community Church-Midway, 5101 S. Keeler Avenue, Chicago (Parking & entrance to church on east side of Keeler). Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. & Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at New Life Community Church-Midway. Interment Private. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
