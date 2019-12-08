|
|
Eugene "Gene" J. Corr, age 97, Naval Veteran WWII; beloved husband of the late Bette nee Chambers; loving father of Michael (Jan) Corr; dearest grandfather of Crystal and Angelina; devoted brother of the late Joseph (the late Madge) and the late Eileen; dear brother-in-law of Jack (Pat) Chambers, and the late Colletta (the late Joe) Bolin; dear uncle and great uncle to many Visitation Monday 3 PM until 8 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Tuesday 9:15 AM going to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. He was a member of Niles Post 7712, and Knights of Columbus Council North American Martyr. Memorial to a will be appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966--7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019