Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Eugene Corr
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Eugene J. Corr

Eugene J. Corr Obituary
Eugene "Gene" J. Corr, age 97, Naval Veteran WWII; beloved husband of the late Bette nee Chambers; loving father of Michael (Jan) Corr; dearest grandfather of Crystal and Angelina; devoted brother of the late Joseph (the late Madge) and the late Eileen; dear brother-in-law of Jack (Pat) Chambers, and the late Colletta (the late Joe) Bolin; dear uncle and great uncle to many Visitation Monday 3 PM until 8 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Tuesday 9:15 AM going to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. He was a member of Niles Post 7712, and Knights of Columbus Council North American Martyr. Memorial to a will be appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966--7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
