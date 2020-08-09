1/1
Eugene J. Daluga
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Eugene J. Daluga, 89, passed away peacefully at home in Urbandale, Iowa, surrounded by his family, on August 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10am, Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa. Additional services will be held 10am, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, Chicago, Illinois. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Niles, Illinois. Visitation will be 8:30-9:45am, prior to the service on Tuesday morning at the Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home, Chicago. Eugene was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 23, 1931, to parents, Edwin and Theresa (Dorsch) Daluga. He graduated from St. Philips Catholic High School. He faithfully served in the US Army, during the Korean War. He worked as an engineer for the Chicago Board of Education for 32 years. He retired in 1990. On October 13, 1962, he was united in marriage to Margaret Ziemba in Chicago where they lived until 1991. In 1992 they moved to the Des Moines area. Eugene was a member of Knights of Columbus, Local 43 International Union of Operating Engineers, St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church in Des Moines, Iowa and a former longtime member of Queen of All Saints Basilica in Chicago. He liked and enjoyed model trains, politics, boating, traveling and being a handyman around the house. He loved spending time with his family especially family gatherings and cookouts. He also enjoyed his friends and his brothers in the Knights of Columbus. Eugene is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Daniel (Pam) Daluga, Lisa (Marion) Klatka, Brian Daluga, Michael (Anne) Daluga, Jason (Martha) Daluga and Matthew (Claudette) Daluga; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
AUG
11
Visitation
08:30 - 09:45 AM
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
AUG
11
Service
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
